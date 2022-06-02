EasyFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $143,859.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

