Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

EAST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.77. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 68.39% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastside Distilling news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,872.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAST. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Eastside Distilling by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 643,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Eastside Distilling by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.