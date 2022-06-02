Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.64 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $129.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.31.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

