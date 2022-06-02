DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 8,237,347 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,209,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,237,347 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.19% of Cisco Systems worth $522,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $10,022,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.36. 503,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,346,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

