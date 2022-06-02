DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 1,633,332 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750,513 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,633,332 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in American Express were worth $615,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.66. 42,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,543. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

