DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 174.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858,706 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.23% of Progressive worth $139,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

PGR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.44. 46,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,892. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day moving average of $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

