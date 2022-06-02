DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $400,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.71.

ZBRA traded up $9.60 on Thursday, reaching $344.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.82 and its 200 day moving average is $464.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

