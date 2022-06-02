DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,233,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,011,315 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.5% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.57% of NextEra Energy worth $1,042,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,079,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after buying an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

