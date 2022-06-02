DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,642 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $195,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 165,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,853,667. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

