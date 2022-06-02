DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 691.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.53% of EOG Resources worth $277,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,032,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,576,000 after purchasing an additional 879,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,532,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 733,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $140.69. 56,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,834 shares of company stock worth $1,488,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.