DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,896,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155,404 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.4% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $993,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,799 shares of company stock worth $37,780,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $63.15. 362,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,661,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.