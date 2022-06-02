DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,896,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155,404 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.4% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $993,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,799 shares of company stock worth $37,780,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.
Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
