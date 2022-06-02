Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 227.68, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

