DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Down 2.5%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.40. Approximately 1,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

DXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a market cap of $567.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.41 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

