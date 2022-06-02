DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.