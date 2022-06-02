DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

