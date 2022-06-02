Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $369.00 million-$373.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.74 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of NYSE NAPA traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 338,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,239. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.16.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. Analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,175 shares of company stock valued at $965,569 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 935,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 307,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 228,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 597.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 204,039 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

