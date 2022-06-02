Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 78.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.83 or 0.02777832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 964.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00469101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.