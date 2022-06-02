DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 96 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DSC Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.6% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Netflix by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,111,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $680,008,000 after acquiring an additional 270,335 shares during the period. 11 Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 62,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 105,784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,167,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.32. The company had a trading volume of 213,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,259,245. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

