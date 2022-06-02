DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 50,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

DSC Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. eHealth makes up approximately 0.9% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in eHealth by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in eHealth by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

EHTH traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 5,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,586. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $287.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

