DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 217 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DSC Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

