DSC Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DSC Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $5,691,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $2,619,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $9.15 on Thursday, reaching $135.30. 120,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,822,333. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.61. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.86.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

