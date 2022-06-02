DSC Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DSC Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.91. The stock had a trading volume of 123,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average is $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

