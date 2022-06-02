DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 961 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 961 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MicroStrategy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $9.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.69. 11,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $561.14.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

