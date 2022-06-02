DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 188,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,612. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

