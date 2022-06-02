DRW Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,482 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,878,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Shares of EWC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,029,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

