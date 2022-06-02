DRW Securities LLC Invests $668,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.79.

NYSE AJG traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.24. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

