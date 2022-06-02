DRW Securities LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,352,000 after buying an additional 807,695 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,813,000 after purchasing an additional 99,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 134,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.24. 4,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,256. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $93.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

