DRW Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

