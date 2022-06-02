DRW Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,447,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 121,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,010,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.0696 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

