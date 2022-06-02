DRW Securities LLC Buys 107,842 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 453.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,842 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up about 0.3% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $15,114,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $8,343,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $4,095,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 622,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,427,000 after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $1,916,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.11. 579,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,983. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.