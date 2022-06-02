DRW Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 134,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,807,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,645,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,477.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 157,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 118,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,218. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

