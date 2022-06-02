DRH Investments Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

DRH Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for approximately 12.6% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DRH Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 150,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,895,000 after buying an additional 110,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,037,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.63. 2,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

