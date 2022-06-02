Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.93

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.93 and traded as low as C$13.98. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$14.21, with a volume of 713,427 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.07.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.74.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.