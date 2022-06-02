DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 1,030.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of DraftKings worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,370 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,764,000 after buying an additional 185,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

DKNG traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 752,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,464,334. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $5,202,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.