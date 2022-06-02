Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.28 Per Share

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCSGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.22. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON DOCS opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.04. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of GBX 174.70 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 517 ($6.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.93.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.74) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($6.07) to GBX 360 ($4.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Dr. Martens (Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

