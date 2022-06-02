DoYourTip 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (DYT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $103,664.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00223055 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002781 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.97 or 0.01911940 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.00311867 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

