Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $1,920,426.40 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 18,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $267,300.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $354,240.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 737,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,965. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,605,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 28.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 270.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 42,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.