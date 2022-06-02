DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $185.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.95, but opened at $70.00. DoorDash shares last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 45,117 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $381,614.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.