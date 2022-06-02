Dogey-Inu One Day Volume Hits $2,010.00 (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded down 38.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Dogey-Inu has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $2,010.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 907.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,124.57 or 0.53182122 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00446955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,007.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Coin Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 949,243,303,949,447 coins and its circulating supply is 427,769,092,376,411 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

