Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.0808 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $10.72 billion and $679.46 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00210520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001594 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006026 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

