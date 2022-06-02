Dodge & Cox Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,229,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,120,038 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 1.61% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,532,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.13.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.64. 122,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

