Dodge & Cox Sells 641,187 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,770,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,187 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 8.39% of FOX worth $1,762,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FOX by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FOX by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of FOX by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 48,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

