Dodge & Cox Sells 581,275 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,356,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 581,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.06% of State Street worth $2,079,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in State Street by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.