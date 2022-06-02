Dodge & Cox Sells 2,062,925 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,679,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062,925 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 2.27% of Carrier Global worth $1,067,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after buying an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Carrier Global by 578.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 50,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,771. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

