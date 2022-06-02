Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dodge & Cox lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,151 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 1.26% of Otis Worldwide worth $467,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.58. 27,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average is $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

