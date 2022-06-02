Dodge & Cox Purchases 18,579,176 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Dodge & Cox grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 510.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,579,176 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $630,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ELAN traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. 81,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,947. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.