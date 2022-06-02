Dodge & Cox Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,484,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400,699 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for about 2.5% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.05% of Cigna worth $4,014,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,626,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $324,630,000 after purchasing an additional 158,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.84.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,554. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

