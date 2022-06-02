Dodge & Cox Has $5.92 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74,520 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dodge & Cox owned 0.31% of Alphabet worth $5,916,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 570,694 shares of company stock worth $75,923,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $42.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,325.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,974. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,464.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,675.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

