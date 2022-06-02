Dodge & Cox Has $2.70 Billion Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,174,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,915 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.7% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 2.96% of Gilead Sciences worth $2,699,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.