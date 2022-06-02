Dodge & Cox Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $327,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,302.28.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $52.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,330.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,877. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,455.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2,668.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

